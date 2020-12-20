Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 382.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,369 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth $58,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 769,235 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

