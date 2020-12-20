Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTTAF. UBS Group downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTTAF stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $148.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.87.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

