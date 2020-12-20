Content Value Network (CVNT) Market Cap Hits $7.01 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Content Value Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, BitMax and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $598,201.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00146859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.74 or 0.00786686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00171988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00371141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00076809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00118434 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

