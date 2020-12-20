Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Constellium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Get Constellium alerts:

CSTM stock opened at $14.33 on Thursday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.