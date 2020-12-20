ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

NYSE:COP opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $8,962,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,699,000 after buying an additional 120,438 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

