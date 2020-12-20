Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $516.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

