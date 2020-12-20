Compass Point Raises Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Price Target to $19.00

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

RLGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realogy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Realogy stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Realogy has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $292,726.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 83.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 1,185.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

