Compass Point Raises Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Price Target to $50.00

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FBC. TheStreet upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.17.

FBC stock opened at $39.57 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.78%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

