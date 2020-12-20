Comparing Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) and TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and TriNet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -325.79% -884.77% -71.78% TriNet Group 8.03% 60.66% 12.07%

Uxin has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriNet Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and TriNet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $227.64 million 1.46 -$350.84 million ($0.60) -1.88 TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.43 $212.00 million $2.90 28.57

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin. Uxin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Uxin and TriNet Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin 0 0 0 0 N/A TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

TriNet Group has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.66%. Given TriNet Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TriNet Group is more favorable than Uxin.

Summary

TriNet Group beats Uxin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company also facilitates used car transaction services, and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases through websites, xin.com and youxinpai.com. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

