Comparing Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) & Qian Yuan Baixing (OTCMKTS:QYBX)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and Qian Yuan Baixing (OTCMKTS:QYBX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gaia and Qian Yuan Baixing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Qian Yuan Baixing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaia presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.72%. Given Gaia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than Qian Yuan Baixing.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and Qian Yuan Baixing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -4.14% -3.79% -2.47% Qian Yuan Baixing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaia and Qian Yuan Baixing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $53.98 million 3.21 -$18.15 million ($0.99) -9.12 Qian Yuan Baixing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qian Yuan Baixing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaia.

Volatility & Risk

Gaia has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qian Yuan Baixing has a beta of -1.91, indicating that its share price is 291% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaia beats Qian Yuan Baixing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world. Gaia, Inc. complements its produced and owned content through long term licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Qian Yuan Baixing

Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. focuses on the medical equipment diagnostic and biotech business. The company was formerly known as MDCorp. and changed its name to Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. in May 2018. Qian Yuan Baixing, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

