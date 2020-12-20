Comparing Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE)

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aphria and FSD Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 12.74 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -69.55 FSD Pharma $190,000.00 120.25 -$39.20 million ($5.55) -0.32

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than FSD Pharma. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FSD Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aphria and FSD Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 2 7 0 2.78 FSD Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $10.26, indicating a potential upside of 34.10%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than FSD Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and FSD Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% FSD Pharma N/A -111.76% -92.92%

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FSD Pharma has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of FSD Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats FSD Pharma on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc., through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain. FSD Pharma Inc. has strategic alliance agreements with SciCann Therapeutics Inc., CannTab Therapeutics, and Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

