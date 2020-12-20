Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $20.22.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $556.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.96 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.