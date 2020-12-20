Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (CCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Wednesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has increased its dividend by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $20.22.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.