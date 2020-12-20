Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:CXP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

