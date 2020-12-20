Colliers Securities Weighs in on The Toro Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toro in a research report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for The Toro’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

TTC opened at $94.80 on Friday. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.70.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,500 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total transaction of $461,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $461,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in The Toro during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

