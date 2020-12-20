Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.23 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $16.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.19 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

CL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,089,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,906. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

