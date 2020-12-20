Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as high as $0.80. Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 44,345 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$80.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

