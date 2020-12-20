Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE KOF opened at $46.24 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

