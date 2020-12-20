CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) SVP John R. Kline Sells 26,313 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 576.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 86,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

