Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,146.00

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,146.00 and traded as high as $1,410.00. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) shares last traded at $1,410.00, with a volume of 378,403 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173.71 ($15.33).

The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,291.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,146.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 110.34%.

In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,022 ($13.35), for a total transaction of £107,677.92 ($140,681.89). Also, insider Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71). Insiders have purchased 1,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,380 in the last 90 days.

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

