Claymore Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. Over the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Claymore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00147834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00774014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00177410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00374247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00076601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120167 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com . Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken . The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DDEX and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Claymore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Claymore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.