Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will announce $68.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $61.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $216.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.00 million to $217.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $261.63 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $267.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. William Blair began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Clarus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

CLAR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 556,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.85. Clarus has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.95 million, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Clarus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clarus by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 28.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clarus by 169.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

