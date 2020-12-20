Civic (CVC) Market Cap Hits $67.04 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $67.04 million and approximately $38.46 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00372101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

