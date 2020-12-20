CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of CIRCOR International worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

CIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

CIR stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $742.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

