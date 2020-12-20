CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $209.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report sales of $209.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.80 million and the lowest is $206.50 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $242.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $771.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $771.40 million to $771.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $831.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.90 million to $832.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIR. BidaskClub raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1,148.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,360. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $742.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.63.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

