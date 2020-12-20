Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $354.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. Cintas’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.30.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

