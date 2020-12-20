CIBC Boosts Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target to $2.00

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from $1.60 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.73% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

