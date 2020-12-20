CIBC Boosts Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$29.00

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.89% from the stock’s current price.

CFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) from C$19.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$22.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.93. Canfor Co. has a one year low of C$6.11 and a one year high of C$23.17.

Canfor Co. (CFP.TO) (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canfor Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

