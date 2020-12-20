ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives $7.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChromaDex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $102,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $532,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 192.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 13.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 478.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.96. 494,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,848. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market cap of $306.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.52.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.