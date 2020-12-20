Christopher Gerard Sells 750 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gerard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of Amedisys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $378,045.00.

AMED stock opened at $289.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $291.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.09.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 22,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.54.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

