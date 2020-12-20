Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Trading Up 1.2%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

