Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 294.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $817,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 299.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 333,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

