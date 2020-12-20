Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,321.61.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,418.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.69, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,425.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,288.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,210.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,184,000 after purchasing an additional 116,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

