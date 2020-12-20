Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $17.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,797,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,642,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,609,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,460,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.