China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) vs. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Financial Contrast

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and 9F’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 23.85% 15.28% 1.21% 9F N/A N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 9F has a beta of -0.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of 9F shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Merchants Bank and 9F’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $51.75 billion 2.96 $13.44 billion N/A N/A 9F $635.61 million 0.39 -$310.20 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than 9F.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for China Merchants Bank and 9F, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 9F 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats 9F on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and internet banking services. It operates 141 branches; 1,681 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,750 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operates a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About 9F

9F Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui. The company also provides payment facilitation and other products and services that help users to pay credit card bills and household bills, such as utility bills; and other value-added services, including credit history search, debt consolidation, and user referral services. It has partnerships with borrowers, investors, financial institutions, and merchant partners. The company was formerly known as JIUFU Financial Technology Service Limited and changed its name to 9F Inc. in June 2014. 9F Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

