China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Gap Up to $4.19

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.19, but opened at $4.68. China Liberal Education shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 2,639 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22.

About China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

