Chimpion Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $521,921.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 181.5% higher against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be bought for $5.20 or 0.00022074 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $165.06 million and approximately $521,921.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00149647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00800906 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00179585 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373864 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00076761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00119379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

