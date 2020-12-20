Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.90

Shares of Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $21.00. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Financial Shares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $101.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

