Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives $7.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

CEMI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 941,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,019. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $110.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.09. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

