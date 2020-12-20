ChatCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $153,147.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,759.50 or 0.99945187 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00062013 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.