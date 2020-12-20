Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

PACB opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 1.70. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 251,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,785,110.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 898,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,500,171.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,942,365 shares of company stock valued at $28,554,278. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.