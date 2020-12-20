Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Harsco by 217.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus cut Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

NYSE HSC opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $23.61.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.