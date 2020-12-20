Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 9,149 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of AtriCure worth $11,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 34.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,766,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,953,000 after acquiring an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 32.3% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $54.89 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 29,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,169,064.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,497 shares in the company, valued at $5,191,534.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,007 shares of company stock worth $1,471,883 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

