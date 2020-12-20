Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,124 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,617 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.60 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $58.93.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $70,131.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 54,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $2,473,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,550 shares of company stock worth $16,907,022. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.