Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,936 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $126,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 103,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AKR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

