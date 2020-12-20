ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) Receives $14.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.36.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $633.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.55 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

