Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $118,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Century Aluminum by 20.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,822,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 11.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

