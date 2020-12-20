Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $112,700.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael A. Bless also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $161,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $981.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

