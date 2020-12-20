Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.42. Approximately 2,670,302 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,127,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

