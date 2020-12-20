Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,620,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $33,930,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $18,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $689.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

