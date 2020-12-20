CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $253,582.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 20th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $253,582.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 29.5% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, RightBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00056148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00363002 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025362 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

